Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00176624 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00028320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00028006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00381728 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00071986 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

