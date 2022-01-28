Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, October 15th.

SEPJF opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. Spectris has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

