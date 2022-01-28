SPINDLE Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 10% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $112,996.90 and $24.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

