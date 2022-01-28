Splintershards (SPS) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $42.23 million and $2.92 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004244 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008358 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 359,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

