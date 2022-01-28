Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $380.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.75.

SPOT opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

