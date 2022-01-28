Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 7.3%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $61.40. 17,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 801,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sprout Social by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

