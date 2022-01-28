Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $60.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

