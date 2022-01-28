S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

