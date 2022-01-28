Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.00

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 46876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

