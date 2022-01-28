Stephens Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $789.06.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $542.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $683.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.02. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 90.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

