Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.06

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 7449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
