Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.06

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 7449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Get Stericycle alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.