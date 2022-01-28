Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $53.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SHOO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 15,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,438. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

