Stifel Nicolaus Lowers eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.20 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

EFTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.04.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,503,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

