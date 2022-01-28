STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $3,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

