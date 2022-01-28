Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 27,570% compared to the average volume of 10 put options.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after buying an additional 648,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,570,000 after buying an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.