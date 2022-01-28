Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

