Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of EDF opened at $6.23 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 40,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James E. Craige purchased 8,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC lowered Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

