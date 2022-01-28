Summit Insights Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

MSFT opened at $299.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

