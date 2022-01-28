Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

