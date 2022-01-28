Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

