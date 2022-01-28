Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 16,014 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.