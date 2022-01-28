Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Cut by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up about 3.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.99. 1,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,612. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

