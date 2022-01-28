Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 981,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,403. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

