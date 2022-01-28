Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sunoco stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

