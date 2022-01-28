SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra cut SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
