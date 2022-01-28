SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra cut SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

