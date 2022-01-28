Supremex (TSE:SXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.15

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 69919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$81.74 million and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

