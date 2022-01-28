Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Lifted to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $83.60 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.