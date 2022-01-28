Swop (SWOP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $46,976.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00010984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $46,976.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swop has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.08 or 0.06594250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.36 or 0.99836067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00051741 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,942,390 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,330 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

