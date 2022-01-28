Syntropy Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Syntropy has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $73.70 million and $339,781.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,907,920 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

