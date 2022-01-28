T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $159.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $149.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 131.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 65,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

