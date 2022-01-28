Taboola.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,501% compared to the average volume of 332 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Taboola.com has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,829,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.