Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Down 75.9% in January

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the December 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TWNI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,316. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $967,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

