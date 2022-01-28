Talos Energy Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

