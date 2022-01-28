Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $278.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.42.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $212.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.