Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.30 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

