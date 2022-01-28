Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.30 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
