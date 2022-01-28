Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $2.1823 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

