Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 125 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

