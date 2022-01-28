TEMCO Price Tops $0.0054 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $21.58 million and approximately $658,045.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.68 or 0.06508811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,158.42 or 0.99666003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00051897 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

