Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.71. 661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,675. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $230.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.