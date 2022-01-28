Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,108.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $888.00 to $1,108.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $925.41.

Tesla stock opened at $829.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,039.02 and a 200-day moving average of $888.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

