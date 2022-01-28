TFI International (TFII) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

1/19/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/13/2022 – TFI International had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/6/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

12/9/2021 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of TFII opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $238,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

