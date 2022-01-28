TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$145.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut TFI International to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.96.

TFI International stock opened at C$117.30 on Monday. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$83.50 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total value of C$7,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

