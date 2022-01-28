TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of TFSL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,149. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFS Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.