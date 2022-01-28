The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 28th

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend payment by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

