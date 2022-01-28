The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,642. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

