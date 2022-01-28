The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by 56.5% over the last three years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

SCHW stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,697 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

