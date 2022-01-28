The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Clorox by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 372,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,627,000 after purchasing an additional 160,914 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Clorox by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

