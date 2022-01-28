The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 563,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,796. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

