The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $320.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $313.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.87.
NYSE NSC opened at $269.75 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $234.39 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.
