The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,145 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

